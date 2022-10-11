Workers at Iran's oil refineries join anti-government protests, reports suggest

Security forces have intensified crackdown as people in various Kurdish cities join the anti-government demonstrations in Iran. Reports suggest that anti-hijab protests have now spread to the country's vital energy sector. Accorring to some social media posts, workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project have joined in.

A video on Twitter showed dozens of workers blocking the road to the Bushehr petrochemical plant, in Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast, chanting "Death to the Dictator". Iran's oil ministry has not released any statement on the matter.

Also Read | 'It's like a war out there.' Iran's women haven't been this angry in a generation

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

Mahsa Amini's in police custody on September 16, following her arrest by the "morality police" has sparked massive protests in the country not seen since the 1979 revolution.

Human rights groups have said that the Kurdish minority has been oppressed in Iran for a long time. However, authorities deny any such claims. Human rights group Hengaw reported a heavy presence of armed security forces in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqez and Divandareh on Monday. It said at least five Kurdish residents were killed and over 150 injured in protests since Saturday.

Clashes between protesters and riot police are being reported from several Iranian cities, including Amini's native Kurdistan province. Iranian social media postings have urged for mass protests on Wednesday.

Also Read | Classes suspended after clashes break out at major university over Mahsa Amini's death

Heavy gunfire could be heard in several videos shared on Twitter by an activist, with one showing several explosions creating blinding flashes in a neighbourhood of Sanandaj, the capital of the Kurdistan province. Activists said that several people, including two teenagers, were killed by security forces in the province.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities have blamed its enemies for the unrest in the country, including armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents.

At least 185 people, including 19 minors, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, according to rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies)