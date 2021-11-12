Night out? Grizzly bear, four cubs take a stroll through Wyoming town in US

In a surprise of sorts, the town of Jackson, Wyoming, got some new visitors on Wednesday night. These visitors were a grizzly bear and four cubs. The bear is identified as Grizzly No. 399.

In a video posted by the Jackson Police Department, the Grizzly bear and her cubs could be seen approaching the department and wandering around the site.

On its Facebook page, the police department wrote, "We had some visitors last night. #399 and her cubs swung by to say hi."

Also Read: Something's not fishy? Subway's tuna sandwich lawsuit is back

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the police and Wildlife Service officials eventually directed the animals to a less populated area after they came to their notice.

The Grizzly No. 399 bear, which has been named according to the tag hanging from her ear, has become familiar to the town as it has the tendency to linger near roads in Grand Teton National Park.

The female bear attracts the attention of locals and tourists alike.

Also Read: Sharks spotted! London's River Thames no longer 'biologically dead'

An effort to "mitigate further human-bear conflict" and to "#keepbearswild" was announced on Sunday by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, and other local agencies.

US Fish and Wildlife Service has been striving to keep 399 away from humans as much as possible to prevent a violent encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)