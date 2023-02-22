Nigeria: Cash crisis hits health services, patients die for lack of money

The botched attempt to replace Nigeria's currency has left hundreds unable to pay for their medical treatment with several deaths attributed to the currency change. This is happening just when the country is approaching elections due to take place on Saturday (February 25). The cash shortages have sparked riots in several parts of the country.

Media reports say that patients are left without treatment as their families scramble to find cash. The situation is worse in rural areas where people don't have access to bank accounts.

Watch | Nigeria goes to polls on February 25, stakes high for Presidential elections

In northern Kaduna state, a pregnant woman reportedly died after her husband failed to get the cash needed for her treatment.

“Patients are in a dire situation as they are unable to buy required drugs to stay alive. A patient that is critically sick and cannot access money to pay for drugs is a terrible combination,” said Ola Ahmed, Kwara state chair of the Nigerian Medical Association. Ahmed was quoted by The Guardian.

Also Read | Nigeria president defends currency swap but orders old notes to remain in circulation

Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub has witnessed protests and riots. Last Friday, police had to fire teargas at the rioters.

In October last year, Nigeria's central bank announced that high denominations of currency Naira would be redesigned. However, only 45 per cent of the country's total population has access to bank account and hence, many people have been unable to access cash.

People are standing in long lines outside ATMs and some are even sleeping outside the banks.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.