Violent protests erupt in Nigeria over scarcity of cash: Reports

Violent protests have erupted in Nigeria over a scarcity of cash, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday (February 15) citing local media. Nigeria has been facing a shortage of physical cash since the central bank started to swap old bills of the local naira currency for new ones, which caused a shortfall of banknotes. On Wednesday, protesters attacked Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and blocked roads in three cities.

At present, banks in the country have limited access to cash and ATM withdrawals due to the scarcity of new notes. The AFP report said that some businesses are refusing to accept the old notes causing huge queues, angering customers and disrupting businesses.

In Delta State, the police said that unguided youths in the name of protests set two banks and two vehicles on fire. Taking to Twitter, state police spokesperson Bright Edafe that the cops have arrested nine suspects so far. On Twitter, the Channels news station shared a video of men burning tyres in the streets on the outskirts of the city of Warri.

In Edo State, governor spokesperson Crusoe Osagie said on Wednesday that protests broke out in Benin City after police stopped "hoodlums" from attacking a local office of the central bank. "The hoodlums then started attacking and vandalising banks. They also blocked roads and forced businesses to close," Osagie said.

This unrest in Nigeria comes days before the country holds elections on February 25 to decide on a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, Crusoe Osagie blamed the violent protests on politically motivated actions by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). "Although the people are dissatisfied with the naira scarcity, the APC capitalized on the discontentment and instigated hoodlums and thugs to cause violence in the city," he said, AFP reported. The APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have repeatedly traded accusations over cash shortages during campaigning for the upcoming election.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries during Wednesday's unrest. However, last week, two people were killed in clashes. Meanwhile, on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari would address the country amid the strong opposition to the cash scarcity. It is not yet clear what subject Buhari will talk about.

