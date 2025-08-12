Niger has initiated an investigation into the "trafficking" of a meteorite from Mars. The piece of rock was sold by Sotheby's last month for a whopping $5 million (someone really wanted a piece of our neighbour). Niger officials are now up in arms, saying that it was illegally smuggled out of the country. According to Sotheby's, a meteorite hunter stumbled upon the piece of Mars in the Sahara desert in 2023 after it travelled 225 million kilometres in space to reach Earth. It was then sold to an international dealer whose identity has not been disclosed. Africa has become a prime ground for the discovery of such space rocks because its climate is most suited to their preservation. People go hunting for them since meteorites can fetch a handsome amount of money when sold to scientists and others interested in owning space rocks. This particular meteorite is now at the centre of a tussle. Niger says it belongs to them, but Sotheby's claims it reached them, keeping in line with all the protocols. Can Niger stake a claim to the Mars meteorite or the sale money? Also Read: Black hole probe needs 100 years, $1 trillion and fictional technology. But there is an even bigger problem

Niger is angry that the Martian meteorite was sold in New York

Niger insists that the meteorite did not legally leave the country. Heritage academic journal traced the rock's journey, stating that it was sold to an international dealer, and later it was in a private gallery in Italy. Here, a team of scientists from the University of Florence studied the Martian meteorite to learn about its origins. It then reaches the museum in Rome, and from there, at Sotheby's in New York. The auction house sold it for $5 million. Niger sat up and took notice, and raised a hue and cry about the fact that it was sold out of the country. It is now probing the circumstances that led to it reaching New York.

Sotheby's says it followed all the rules

Sotheby's told The Associated Press that the export of the meteorite was in line with relevant international procedures.“As with everything we sell, all necessary documentation was in order at each stage of its journey, in accordance with best practice and the requirements of the countries involved," the statement read. Despite Sotheby's insistence that nothing illegal took place, Niger insists that the meteorite's exit was similar to "international trafficking." Can Niger claim the meteorite? According to the UNESCO Convention on Cultural Property, meteorites can qualify as cultural property of a country. However, Patty Gerstenblith, a cultural heritage lawyer and expert on illicit trade, says that for this to happen, Niger would need to prove that it owned the meteorite and someone stole it. "But if it was properly declared upon import into the US," then there is nothing that Niger can do.