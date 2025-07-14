/Martian giant: Earth’s largest piece of Mars heads to auction in New York

A rare Martian meteorite, weighing over 25 kilograms, is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on 16 July. Known as NWA 16788, this 54-pound fragment is the largest-known piece of Mars ever found on Earth. Estimated to fetch between $2 million and $4 million, bidding has already reached $1.6 million nearly a week before the auction.

According to Sotheby’s, the meteorite was ejected from the Martian surface by a massive asteroid strike before embarking on a 140 million-mile journey through space. It eventually landed in Niger’s remote Agadez Region in November 2023, discovered by a meteorite hunter. Measuring nearly 15 inches by 11 inches by 6 inches, it is about 70 per cent larger than the next biggest Martian fragment known to exist.

Rarity and scientific value

Martian meteorites are among the rarest objects on Earth, comprising just 0.6 per cent of the roughly 77,000 officially recognised meteorites. Sotheby’s says only around 400 Martian rocks have ever been found, and this single specimen represents nearly 6.5 per cent of all known Martian material on Earth. What makes NWA 16788 especially notable, according to the auction listing, is its state of preservation. The meteorite shows minimal terrestrial weathering, indicating its physical and chemical structure remains largely intact since it fell. “NWA 16788 is likely a relative newcomer here on Earth,” Sotheby’s notes.

Scientists value such meteorites for what they reveal about Mars’ geological past. By studying their composition, researchers gain clues about volcanic activity, water presence, and surface conditions on the Red Planet. The specimen will remain on public view at Sotheby’s New York galleries until 15 July.

Debate over private ownership

While collectors are expected to bid aggressively, some scientists have raised concerns that rare specimens could vanish into private collections. Alongside the Martian meteorite, Sotheby’s Natural History auction will also feature dinosaur skeletons, ancient fossils and rare geological formations, drawing global interest from museums and private collectors alike.