/Why fighter jets and airliners dump fuel mid‑air? The shocking truth behind this rare move

Large commercial jets like the Boeing 777 and 747 often dump fuel because they operate far above their maximum landing weight. Fighter jets, while smaller, can do it too. Indian Air Force aircraft such as the Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000 have jettison systems. For instance, during airshows, the F-111 Aardvark famously performed 'dump and burn' displays by igniting dumped fuel behind the aircraft. In rare cases, fuel dumping has even been used tactically, like when a Russian Su-27 dumped fuel onto a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.