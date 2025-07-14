A senior Iranian official has claimed that Israel deployed “the occult and supernatural spirits” during its recent 12-day war with Iran, according to Iran International. Abdollah Ganji, former editor of the IRGC-linked newspaper Javan and now an advisor to the mayor of Tehran, stated on X that a 'strange phenomenon' occurred during the conflict. “After the recent war, several pieces of paper were found on the streets of Tehran containing talismans with Jewish symbols,” Ganji wrote.

The claim follows earlier remarks from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who in 2020 alleged that 'hostile countries and Western and Hebrew intelligence services use occult sciences and jinn entities for espionage.' This quote was later removed from some official transcripts. During the conflict, which began with Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on 13 June, Iran accused Israel of blending conventional attacks with alleged supernatural methods.

Response from Israel

The Mossad’s official X account in Persian responded dismissively to Ganji’s claims: “Using drugs and talking to the jinn are not desirable traits for someone leading a country.” Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban reposted the message, adding in Farsi: “Jinn, jinn are everywhere,” along with a ghost emoji.

The debate over jinn has a deeper history in Iranian political discourse. Clerics on Iranian state television have previously discussed the idea that Israel uses jinn for espionage. In March 2023, Quranic scholar Hojjat ol-Eslam Valiyollah Naghipourfar claimed that Iran’s intelligence services had thwarted Israeli infiltration efforts conducted via jinn. Some clerics treat these entities as literal threats; others, including modernist theologians, interpret them metaphorically.

Strange patterns in the desert



Adding to the speculation, social media users circulated satellite images showing geometric patterns, including Stars of David and triangles, etched into a desert near an Iranian missile base. The origin of these markings remains unclear. Iranian authorities removed the symbols after they were discovered, but Gadban reposted an image with the caption: “We are closer to you than your jugular vein.”

The recent confrontation concluded after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites on June 23, before brokering a ceasefire.