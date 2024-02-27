New Zealand to lift the world's first tobacco ban

The New Zealand government has announced its intention to revoke a groundbreaking law that would have prohibited tobacco sales for future generations, a move set to take effect from July.

Set to take effect from July, the toughest anti-tobacco rules in the world would have banned sales to those born after Jan. 1, 2009, cut nicotine content in smoked tobacco products and reduced the number of tobacco retailers by more than 90 per cent.

The newly elected coalition government, confirming the repeal on Tuesday (Feb 27), cited urgency as the reason for bypassing public commentary, adhering to previously disclosed plans.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello emphasized the government's commitment to reducing smoking but outlined a different regulatory approach to discourage the habit and mitigate its harm.

Costello mentioned forthcoming measures to cabinet aimed at providing additional tools to aid smoking cessation, along with tightened regulations on vaping to deter young people.

Despite criticism over potential health consequences in New Zealand, the decision has sparked concerns about its disproportionate impact on Maori and Pasifika populations, which have higher smoking rates.

"This is major loss for public health, and a huge win for the tobacco industry – whose profits will be boosted at the expense of Kiwi lives," said Boyd Swinburn, co-chair of Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) in New Zealand.

HCA cited scholarly studies that indicated the regulations might have decreased death rates and saved the health system almost $1.3 billion in costs over a 20-year period.

However, plans in other countries may be threatened by the decision, according to Sarah Jackson, Principal Research Fellow in the University College London Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group.

"There is a risk that New Zealand's U-turn could prompt policymakers in England to reconsider," she said.

The coalition government will also tax smoked products only and reform regulations for alternatives like vapes, including a ban on disposable vapes and tougher penalties for those selling to underage customers, according to the documents.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of UK health charity ASH, said that smoking costs public finances nearly double tobacco tax revenues.