New Zealand: ‘Exceptionally lucky’ climber survives 2,000-foot plunge from Mount Taranaki

A climber who plunged 600 metres (nearly 2,000 feet) down from the side of one of New Zealand’s most dangerous mountains, “miraculously,” survived and only sustained minor injuries after landing on snow. New Zealand police, on Monday (September 11) said that the man fell from Mount Taranaki on the North Island and was saved by the recent spring weather which softened the snow and broke his fall.

What happened?

In a statement, the police said that the man, who was not identified, was part of a group of climbers approaching the snow-capped summit of Mount Taranaki, on Saturday (Sep 9) when he lost his footing and slipped.

“Having watched their fellow climber slide down the mountain and out of view, another member of the group climbed down to try and locate them,” it added.

The police were alerted about the incident on Saturday around 12:00 pm (local time). The climber had sustained minor injuries during his fall, said senior constable Vaughan Smith, adding that he had lost his ice axe and crampons during the fall.

“Thanks to recent spring weather, the ice had softened, and the snow caught the climber’s fall. He is exceptionally lucky to be alive,” said the police. “These are challenging areas and when things go wrong there are often serious consequences.”

The distance that the climber, on Saturday fell equals the Makkah Clock Royal Tower in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s tallest buildings, according to BBC.



‘Deadliest mountains’

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council describes Mount Taranaki as challenging for climbers all year round and has warned about its reputation as one of the country’s “deadliest mountains.”

There have been multiple deaths on Mount Taranaki over the years. The climber on Saturday slipped in the same area where two other mountaineers fell to their deaths back in 2021. Some five years prior to that incident, a French climber died after plummeting from the same peak.

The New Zealand police also warned and said that climbing Mount Taranaki requires “experience, knowledge and properly fitted and correct equipment.” It added, “Failing to be properly equipped could result in a very different ending to Saturday’s story.”





WATCH WION LIVE HERE