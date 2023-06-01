WATCH | 'Nearly impossible operation': Nepali sherpa rescues Malaysian climber from Everest's 'death zone'

A Malaysian climber nearly escaped death after a Nepali sherpa guide took him down from below Mount Everest's peak in a "very rare" high altitude rescue, according to a government official who spoke to Reuters.

Gelje Sherpa, 30, was guiding a Chinese client to the summit of Everest on May 18 when he noticed a Malaysian climber clinging to a rope and shivering from extreme cold in the "death zone," where temperatures can plummet to minus 30 degrees Celsius (86F) or even lower.

Gelje hauled the climber 600 metres (1,900 feet) down from the Balcony area to the South Col, for over six hours, where Nima Tahi Sherpa, another guide, joined the rescue operation.

Video courtesy: Reuters This Nepali sherpa guide rescued a Malaysian climber from a part of Mount Everest called the ‘death zone' by carrying him down the hill on his back https://t.co/CLsYEDLw5W pic.twitter.com/kjdxyj2IzS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2023 × “We wrapped the climber in a sleeping mat, dragged him on the snow or carried him in turns on our backs to camp III,” Gelje told Reuters.

They were then lifted with the help of a helicopter from the 7,162-metre (23,500 feet) high Camp III down to base camp.

“It is almost impossible to rescue climbers at that altitude,” Department of Tourism official Bigyan Koirala told Reuters.

“It is a very rare operation,” he added.

Gelje said he requested his Chinese client to give up his summit attempt and walk down the mountain, saying it was crucial for him to rescue the climber.

“Saving one life is more important than praying at the monastery,” said Gelje.

Tashi Lakhpa Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks company, that helped the Malaysian climber logistically refused o name him, citing privacy concerns. The climber was put on a flight to Malaysia last week.

Nepal issued a record 478 permits for Everest during this year’s March to May climbing season. Why are so many people dying on the Everest? is climate change the reason? As per experts this is one of the deadliest years on record on Mount Everest, with variable weather caused by climate change blamed for the deaths of up to 17 people.

A total of 12 people have now been confirmed dead during Everest expeditions this season and another five are missing according to the Himalayan Database, which keeps track of mountain fatalities.

“Altogether this year we lost 17 people on the mountain this season. The main cause is the changing in the weather. This season the weather conditions were not favourable, it was very variable. Climate change is having a big impact in the mountains,” Yuba Raj Khatiwada, the director of Nepal’s tourism department told the Guardian.

This makes 2023 one of the worst years on Everest, only surpassed by the events of 2014, when 17 perished, the most of them were local sherpas killed in an avalanche. Every year, between five and ten people die on Everest, although there has been a recent increase.

(With inputs from agencies)