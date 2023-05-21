Mount Everest has turned 'dry, more rocky', says Britain’s record-holding climber

British climber Kenton Cool, who last week completed his 17th ascent of the world’s highest peak, on Saturday said that Mount Everest is losing snow and has turned more "dry and rocky" in the past year.



Cool is the only foreigner who has completed 17 ascents of Mount Everest so far.



The 49-year-old climber, who scaled the 8,849-metre (29,032 foot) peak of Everest for the first time in 2004, stated that the biggest mountain appears to be in a drying state now.



"If you go back to the early mid-2000s there used to be a lot of snow," he said, while speaking to Reuters in an interview in Kathmandu.



The climber was speaking after he returned from his record-setting expedition which was confirmed this week by Nepali and hiking officials.



"A general trend of the mountain is to be more rocky and less snow ... But it changes year on year,” he added. Cool stated that he had never in his life witnessed the types of rock falls that he saw on the Lhotse Face on the route to the Everest summit.

"That shows how dry the mountain is now ... I think that is because of the lack of precipitation, a lack of snowfall. It could be global warming or any environmental change of some sort," he stated. Warming across the Himalayan range more than global average Climate scientists claim that the temperature of the Earth has increased by an average of 0.74 degrees Celsius in the last 100 years, however warming across the Himalayan range has been more than the global averages.



Officials have stated that Nepal's average temperature has increased by 0.06 degrees Celsius annually because it is located between India and China two of the heaviest polluters of the world.



This week, Rita Sherpa, a 53-year-old Nepali guide, Kami Rita Sherpa, also improvised his own record of maximum summits after she scaled the peak of Mount Everest for the 27th time.

Cool stated that his 17th ascent to Everest might not be the last and he plans to return to the mountains next year. However, the mountaineer expressed his wish to bid goodbye to Mount Everest after two to three years.



He plans to scale Nepal's Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world at 8,586 metres (28,169 ft) and the 8,481-metre (27,825 ft) high Makalu, which is the fifth tallest.

