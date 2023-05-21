Indian-origin man missing after reaching Mount Everest summit, family asks for help
Story highlights
Indian-origin man missing: At two in the morning on Saturday, Soma discovered that while the two Sherpas her husband was travelling with and another member of the team had successfully returned downing the mountain but Shrinivas had not.
Indian-origin man missing: At two in the morning on Saturday, Soma discovered that while the two Sherpas her husband was travelling with and another member of the team had successfully returned downing the mountain but Shrinivas had not.
An Indian-origin Singaporean man went missing after reaching the Mount Everest summit and the family is now requesting for urgent help, as per reports. Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya travelled to Nepal last month from Singapore to climb Mount Everest, the family said in a petition on the website change.org.
In the petition, his cousin Divya Bharath stated that Shrinivas appeared to have experienced altitude sickness and frostbite while travelling down. Dattatraya may have become isolated from the rest of his group as a result of this and "fell at around 8,000 metres, probably onto the Tibetan side of the mountain," according to the report.
Also Read | Northern Ireland council elections 2023: Sinn Fein becomes largest party in local government
A team of Sherpas have started searching for Dattatraya on Saturday morning, according to Bharat, who was quoted by a Singaporean news outlet on Saturday. He apparently last spoke to base camp staff at a height of about 8,500 metres. Bharath stated in the appeal that the family had contacted the relevant governments.
"This matter needs to be brought to their attention on an urgent basis. We need a special rescue team that is trained to operate in such risky terrain as well as to ensure that this whole rescue operation is not hindered by diplomatic paperwork," Channel News Asia quoted Bharath as saying.
Also Read | China streamlines marriage registration process for migrant workers amid looming population crisis
She noted that although Shrivinas' family was upset, they were determined not to give up. On April 1, Shrinivas, a 39-year-old executive director at Jones Lang LaSalle, departed for Mount Everest. On June 4, he was expected to return home.
Last spoke on Friday
The Straits Times said that Dattatraya last spoke with his wife Sushma Soma on Friday, informing her that he had reached the peak of Everest but was not expected to return. His wife said that she last spoke to him on Friday around 3:30 pm.
Watch | Ukraine's Zelensky at centre of last day of G7 summit
"Through his satellite phone, he told me that he had made it to the summit. But then followed with bad news. He said that he would not be able to make it down," The Straits Times quoted Soma as saying. She continued by saying that Shrinivas had informed her that he had high-altitude cerebral edoema, a serious condition that may be deadly.
Two other Sherpas return
At two in the morning on Saturday, Soma discovered that while the two Sherpas her husband was travelling with and another member of the team had successfully returned downing the mountain but Shrinivas had not.
Diplomatic channels
Channel News Asia reports that since Friday evening, the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has maintained regular communication with Shrinivas' family, local Nepali authorities, and emergency medical personnel. The station reported the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs as stating that it will keep an eye on events and provide the family with the appropriate consular support during this trying period.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.