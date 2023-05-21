Indian-origin man missing after reaching Mount Everest summit, family asks for help

An Indian-origin Singaporean man went missing after reaching the Mount Everest summit and the family is now requesting for urgent help, as per reports. Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya travelled to Nepal last month from Singapore to climb Mount Everest, the family said in a petition on the website change.org.

In the petition, his cousin Divya Bharath stated that Shrinivas appeared to have experienced altitude sickness and frostbite while travelling down. Dattatraya may have become isolated from the rest of his group as a result of this and "fell at around 8,000 metres, probably onto the Tibetan side of the mountain," according to the report.

A team of Sherpas have started searching for Dattatraya on Saturday morning, according to Bharat, who was quoted by a Singaporean news outlet on Saturday. He apparently last spoke to base camp staff at a height of about 8,500 metres. Bharath stated in the appeal that the family had contacted the relevant governments.

"This matter needs to be brought to their attention on an urgent basis. We need a special rescue team that is trained to operate in such risky terrain as well as to ensure that this whole rescue operation is not hindered by diplomatic paperwork," Channel News Asia quoted Bharath as saying.

She noted that although Shrivinas' family was upset, they were determined not to give up. On April 1, Shrinivas, a 39-year-old executive director at Jones Lang LaSalle, departed for Mount Everest. On June 4, he was expected to return home. Last spoke on Friday The Straits Times said that Dattatraya last spoke with his wife Sushma Soma on Friday, informing her that he had reached the peak of Everest but was not expected to return. His wife said that she last spoke to him on Friday around 3:30 pm.