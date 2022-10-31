New Zealand: Bird of the year creates flutter, even makes PM react

A tiny mountain-dwelling wren has been named New Zealand's bird of the year. The competition, which creates a sort of controversy each year was not without it this time around.

Fans of the wren set up a Facebook page to help the outsider soar up the final rankings when the fortnight-long poll closed Monday.

"It's not the size, it's the underbird you vote for that counts," wrote one supporter.

The piwauwau rock wren punched above its 20-gram weight, flying under the radar to win the annual contest ahead of popular fellow native contenders, the little penguin and the kea.

In 2021, the annual competition crowned a native bat, which started a discussion.

This year, there was also an outcry after flightless kakapo, a bird who'd won twice before, was barred from running so that other birds would get a chance. The kakapo is known as world's fattest bird.

The annual contest is run by environmental group Forest and Bird. The contest is popular with New Zealanders including top politicians in the country.

The contest is popular among politicians too. Leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon took to Twitter and endorsed the wrybill, a river bird with a distinctive bent beak.

On Monday, New Zealand's prime minister was momentarily ruffled live on air when asked if she had voted for her favourite bird.

"No I haven't yet -- you can't just chuck a controversial question at me without a warning!," Ardern said with a smile.

Ardern revealed she will "always and forever" be loyal to the black petrel, which only breeds on the North Island but can fly as far as Ecuador, and she hopes the 2023 competition "will be its year".

(With inputs from agencies)

