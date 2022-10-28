Just a call away: After UK and Wales, New Zealand launches telemedicine services for abortion

Women in New Zealand will now be able to call in and request an abortion.

In this process, the women in this will have the access to medical abortion in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy which will start on Tuesday (November 1). The woman will have to take two pills as part of the operation.

The initiative will make the country one of the few in the world to provide a comprehensive national telemedicine service for operation.

The country will provide a hotline for this and will also professional consultation for early medical abortion and then will send medicines. The hotline will offer new patients consultations during business hours and will offer clinical support, guidance and counselling to women seeking women who are having abortions.

The country is in the final phase of its abortion telemedicine, The Guardian reported.

The ministry of health in its statement said, " “will help to ensure everyone has access to abortion services if they need it, regardless of where they live."

New Zealand is amongst the few nations that will provide complete telemedicine services for abortion.

Other countries that launched telemedicine services are the UK, Wales, Colombia and Wales.

However, in US 'abortion' has been a topic of debate, especially after the decision by the Supreme Court to independently allow states to have their decision on abortion laws.

