Joe Biden expected to pledge codifying abortion rights ahead of mid-term elections

United States President Joe Biden has identified the first bill that he will send to Congress if the Democrats succeed in retaining control of the House of Representatives as well as the Senate.

According to the New York Times, Biden will be looking to codify abortion rights across the country if the Democrats continue to maintain their hold on both houses. A senior Democratic official told the publication that Biden will be making the announcement at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

The official added that Biden will be outlining the strategy to be adopted by the Democrats ahead of the mid-term elections at the event the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theater.

The US President is also expected to portray the election as a choice between anti-abortion Republicans and Democrats who want to protect abortion rights, the NYT report claimed.

The overturning of the Roe v Wade judgement by the US Supreme Court has been an extremely polarising event. While Republicans welcomed the judgement and even passed flash laws in some of the states, the Democrats have taken an equally hard stance against the Supreme Court judgement.

Ahead of the mid-term elections, the abortion rights are once again expected to become a major talking point and the assurances by Biden can prove to be a key move to garner more votes.

“Right now, we’re short a handful of votes,” Mr. Biden said earlier this month during an event at the White House. “The only way it’s going to happen is if the American people make it happen.”