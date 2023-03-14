New York truck attacker escapes death penalty as jurors fail to agree

An Uzbek man, who was accused of killing eight people in a truck attack that took place six years ago in New York, was sentenced to life imprisonment after the jurors failed to agree on the punishment of the death penalty Monday.

Prosecutors had argued demanding capital punishment for Sayfullo Saipov, who was convicted in January of various murder and terrorism charges over the truck attack that happened on October 31, 2017.

Saipov was sentenced to a life term, devoid of any possibility of parole after the Manhattan federal court's jury failed to unanimously agree on the death penalty.

A rented pickup truck was driven by Saipov down a Manhattan bike path where New Yorkers were preparing to celebrate Halloween.

Among those killed was a group of five friends who had travelled from Argentina. Around 12 others were injured before Saipov was shot in the abdomen by the police.

It was termed the deadliest attack that took place in New York since the World Trade Centre buildings were brought down on September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda hijackings.

Saipov, who had shifted to the United States in 2010, is believed to have acted as per the instructions of the Islamic State militant group, which called him one of its "soldiers”.

Saipov's trial was the first federal prosecution carried out during the presidency of Joe Biden in which capital punishment was sought by the Justice Department (DoJ).

The step was taken despite the incumbent US president's opposition to the death penalty and a moratorium on any federal execution, stated by Attorney General, Merrick Garland in July 2021.

According to the experts, the Justice Department appeared for appealing for capital punishment for terror offences only.

If the court had granted the death penalty to Saipov, then the authorities would only have been able to carry it out if the moratorium was lifted or when a future president is elected.

(With inputs from agencies)

