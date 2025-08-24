/New York tourist bus crash victims identified; Indian man from Bihar among 5 killed

At least five people were killed Friday (Aug 22) when a tourist bus crashed on a New York state highway, police said. The crash, as per reports, happened after the driver became distracted. People of Indian descent were among the victims of the tourist bus accident, it was confirmed. The names of the victims have been released to the media. The wreck happened near Pembroke, about 40 kilometres east of Buffalo, as the bus headed back to New York City with 54 passengers on board.

New York tourist bus crash victims identified

Authorities on Saturday (Aug 23) confirmed that some victims were of Indian and Chinese origin. State police commander Major Andre Ray confirmed that five people died but said no other passenger was in life-threatening condition.

The victims, as per ABC News, have been identified as 65-year-old Shankar Kumar Jha from Bihar, India; 60-year-old Pinki Changrani from East Brunswick, New Jersey; 22-year-old Xie Hongxhuo from Beijing, China; Jersey City, New Jersey, citizens 55-year-old Zhang Xiaolan and 56-year-old Jian Mingli.

How did the tourist bus crash?

Just after 12:20 pm (local time), a tourist bus, which was driving at full speed on the New York state highway, crashed and was heavily damaged. State police commander Major Andre Ray confirmed that the death toll stood at five and revealed that several passengers were treated for minor injuries and released. Earlier reports suggesting children had died were later corrected by officials.

“It's believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up... over there,” said Ray, pointing to the wreckage. Fifty-four people were on board the bus when it crashed.

Mechanical error, impairment, and intoxication have been ruled out, Ray said, adding that the driver survived and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.