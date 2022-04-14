New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 24 hours of manhunt

Following 24 hours of manhunt, the New York Police have finally arrested the gunman responsible for Tuesday’s open fire at Brooklyn subway station.

Frank Robert James, 62, has been arrested in Manhattan’s East Village and taken to into custody by patrol officers from the 9th Precinct downtown on Wednesday, CBS news reported.

The cops had received a tip-off from the public about his whereabouts, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The sources added that a member of the public called Crime Stoppers had spotted him walking through the East Village.

Ten people were shot at and scores other injured when the shooting unfolded at 8.24 am inside the train. So far, no casualties have been reported.

The 62-year-old gunman was wearing a gas mask and then opened a gas canister inside a subway carriage before open firing at the people.

The police are yet to determine the suspect’s motive.

According to local media reports, the police had named James as a suspect after they found a gun at the scene of the shooting that was traced back to him.

Moreover, the police also went through new surveillance footage showing James wearing an orange construction jacket entering a subway station at around 6.15 am on Tuesday morning - two hours before the mass shooting.

Apart from gun, the police also recovered magazines, gas canisters and fireworks from the scene. The NYPD also recovered a U-Haul van on Tuesday that was allegedly rented in James’s name.

One of the witnesses had said that the suspect was wearing an orange-coloured construction vest and gas mask.

The authorities had traced the gas mask through an e-bay account that was linked to James.

Based on these evidences, the police had named James as person of interest before declaring him a suspect.

