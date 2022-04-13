Brooklyn subway shooting: 'Person of interest' identified, manhunt underway for gunman

A manhunt is on after a gunman set off two smoke bombs and opened fire on common people in a New York subway car on Tuesday (April 12). He injured at least 20 people in the morning rush hour in the city.

After the incident, the New York Police Department (NYPD) informed that they are looking for a person of interest, who is allegedly involved in the Brooklyn subway shooting.

NYPD believes that the man rented the U-Haul van whose keys were found at the scene and added that the gunman was believed to have acted alone and immediately fled the crime scene.

The attack unfolded as a Manhattan-bound subway train on the N line was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood.

No fatalities have been reported so far. Authorities informed that ten people were hit directly by gunfire, including five hospitalised in critical.

They added that those with injuries are currently in stable condition. Police also said 13 more people suffered from smoke inhalation or were otherwise injured in the chaos, adding that all of the victims were expected to survive their injuries.

At an early evening news briefing, police named a "person of interest" in the investigation as Frank James, who investigators believed had rented the U-Haul vehicle.

Police said they recovered the key to the van at the crime scene and it had been rented in Philadelphia. James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022 ×

NYPD executives join City and State Officials to discuss the earlier shooting incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/4l10kjm5OK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022 ×

In the aftermath, New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media brief said, "We saw a quiet Tuesday morning turn an N train into a war zone as a smoke bomb was detonated and multiple shots rang out."

"Thanks to the quick thinking of the MTA crew and the bravery and cooperation of passengers, lives were saved," he added.

Killers are using weapons of mass destruction to kill innocent people.



Ending gun violence means changing gun laws. We cannot clean up a flood when water is still pouring into the basement.



We cannot stop until the peace we deserve becomes the reality we experience. pic.twitter.com/EhVXlFcHiQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2022 ×

Blaming the gun violence in New York City and across the country, he further said that he would "continue to dam the rivers that feed the sea of violence."

"It's going to take the entire nation to speak out and push back against the cult of death that has taken hold in this nation. A cult that allows innocence to be sacrificed on a daily basis," Adams said.

