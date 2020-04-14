New York governor says hospitalization, COVID-19 infections down while taking a dig at 'King Trump'

New York on Tuesday reported 778 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours even as Governor Andrew Cuomo said t new hospital admissions and infections were down.

The death toll in New York due to coronavirus has reached 10,834. The toll on Tuesday was the 671, the current one-day death toll was one of the highest reported in the city.

"We are reducing the rate of infection," Cuomo said, adding," we are changing the curve, every day. We've shown that we control the virus, the virus doesn't control us."

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with 584, 073 patients down with the virus with over 23,700 people who have died from COVID-19 across the country.

Despite the death toll, the New York governor had said on Monday that he working on a plan to open the city for business next month.

Cuomo took a dig at Trump after the US president expressed his intrest in opening the city. Speaking to a US news channel the New York governor said: "We don't have King Trump, we have President Trump."

The New York's governor's comment came after Trump said on Monday that, "when somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total," adding, "It’s total. And the governors know that ... They can't do anything without the approval of the president."

