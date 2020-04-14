COVID-19: UK records 778 one-day deaths as toll crosses 12,000

The United Kindom on Tuesday reported 778 deaths due to coronavirus in one day taking the number of total deaths due to the virus to 12,107.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 89,571 in the country which is the fifth highest in the world, according to data provided by Johns Hopkiins University coronavirus live tracker.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain dominate the list of infected coronavirus cases in the world. The United States has most number of infected cases worldwide with 582,634 cases.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's economy could shrink 13 per cent this year in the case of a three-month lockdown.

"The resulting 13 percent fall in annual GDP in 2020 would comfortably exceed any of the annual falls around the end of each world war or in the financial crisis," the OBR said.

Unemployment could also rise by more than two million to hit 10 percent in the second quarter, with the recovery in jobs lagging behind GDP, the OBR observed.

Britain had announed a 3-week lockdown on March 23

At least 120,914 people have died due to the virus in the world with 20, 465 deaths in Italy which is the highest in the world.

Spain has recorded 18,056 deaths followed by 14, 967 in France.