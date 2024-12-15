New Jersey, United States

As the mystery of multiple drone sightings deepened in New Jersey, Senator Andy Kim decided to go on a drone patrol along with the local police.

During the patrol, Senator Kim said that some of the lights were possibly drones but most others needed a “deeper analysis”.

“After going out with police to observe reports of possible drones, I was, with the help of civilian pilots and others, able to do deeper analysis and concluded that most of the possible drone sightings that were pointed out to me were almost certainly planes,” said Kim on X.

“While I didn’t observe a plane in the flight tracker at that moment that night, I was able to pull up more detailed flight data subsequently and spotted this one small plane taking the path of what was pointed out to me the other night as possible drone flying near us,” he added.

However, Kim failed to figure out the phenomenon which led to multiple such mysterious sightings in the sky.

“I don’t discount others who may have seen actual drone activity, and not all I saw is fully explained by flight paths, but much of it was. We have a lot of distrust in politics/government right now, and we need the federal gov to respect the right of the public to be informed,” the senator said.

Sherrif sends his own drone behind mysterious objects

Meanwhile, a New Jersey sheriff got fed up with the multiple sightings and decided to send its own drone to track the objects in the sky.

However, the mysterious flying objects easily bypassed the drone and the efforts were wasted.

The office of Ocean County Sheriff’s office sent its own “industrial grade” drone in the air to follow one of the 50 unmanned aerial vehicles which was observed to be “coming off the ocean,” said Sheriff Michael Mastronardy.

Amid these efforts, frustration and confusion continued to increase as multiple drone sightings were reported along the East Coast.

Ocean County detective Anthony D’Amico said, “Realistically, once we find out where they’re coming from or where they’re going, we’ll have a better idea of who’s doing it."

“I couldn’t even begin to tell you what that was. It’s harder to tell because it’s all thermal. So it’s not like I can look up and clearly make out what it is," he added.

Donald Trump trolls former New Jersey governor

United States President-elect Donald Trump took a jibe at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as he shared a meme in which it was shown that the appetite of the Republican critic has suddenly increased because of drone sightings.

Meanwhile, mysterious objects were also seen in the sky near Stewart International Airport after which Governor Kathy Hochul called for federal assistance and closed the airport for an hour.

(With inputs from agencies)