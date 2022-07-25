New generation of TikTok-obsessed Mafia gangsters posing threat to 'code of silence'

The Italian mafia was once well known for its “code of silence” that worked both as a mark of solidarity and protection against the authorities. However, with the young generation getting more tech savvy, there seems to be a massive deviation from the age-old approach. TikTok has provided a perfect platform for the sons of mafia bosses to flaunt their wealth and cars. It has also become the proving ground for them to announce alliances and even issue open threats to their oppositions.

Also read | Rainbow-coloured sun halo in India's Dehradun leaves internet awe-struck. Take a look!

A group that has become exceptionally notorious on the social media app are The Camorra – one of the oldest mafia syndicates in Italy who operate out of Napoli. Crescenzo Marino, the son of a prominent Camorra boss, has become famous for flaunting his wealth on the app.

While the posts are mostly about his cars and expensive apparel, he has gone to the extent of openly flaunting his affiliation to the mafia and even threaten people from time to time.

Also read | Indian teenager wins $44,000 coding competition but didn't get the prize. Here's why

“For the first time these gangsters have found a direct way to speak up about their lives,” Marcello Ravveduto, professor of modern history at the University of Salerno and an expert on mafia communication, said in an interaction with The Times.

“The Camorra has the youngest members of Italy’s mafias, and they love TikTok because it’s so quick and has less rules than other platforms. Now that it has discovered TikTok the Camorra wants to show that it is up there with the glamorous elite," Ravveduto further explained.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -