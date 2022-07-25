Indian teenager wins $44,000 coding competition but didn't get the prize. Here's why

How much were you earning when you were 15 years old? If you were a typical teenager most probably the number is zero. But, an Indian teenager got the job offer of dreams, that too at the young age of fifteen years. Vedant Deokate of Nagpur, India, received a job with a compensation package of INR 33 Lakh ($41,300) per year after winning an online website development competition. However, when the organisation running the competition learned of his age, the offer was quickly withdrawn.

Vedant was reportedly browsing Instagram on his mother's old laptop when he came across a link to to the competition. Competing with around 1,000 people globally, he wrote 2,066 lines of code over the period of two days and won the contest, according to the Times of India.

Also read | Watch: Man catches toddler after she falls from fifth floor building as video goes viral

Thoroughly impressed by his prowess, the New Jersey Advertising agency had wanted for him to join their HRD team to “assign work and manage other coders”, however, upon learning about his age, the company suggested that Deokate should complete his education.

They told the teenager to contact them for a job once he's done with his education. “We are impressed with your experience, professionalism and approach,” the firm told him, adding that "the team enjoyed your insights into our strategy."

Also read | Chinese parents contest son's will after he leaves assets to his girlfriend

A website called animeeditor.com was created by Vedant which allows users to upload videos from YouTube along with blogs, and chat boxes. It also served as a platform for watching videos.

Vedant's parents, however, have promised to buy him a new laptop so that he may replace his mother's outdated one that he is currently using, so all his efforts were not in vain.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.