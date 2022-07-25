Chinese parents contest son's will after he leaves assets to his girlfriend

A legal dispute erupted after a deceased man in China left his girlfriend with valuable assets which was later contested by his parents in court.

The case attracted interest online after the man in his will left a Mercedes-Benz car and $236,000 to his girlfriend as the parents challenged the decision in court.

The man who had reportedly dated the woman for a year. The man's girlfriend reportedly tried to transfer the property to her name as the parents raised their objections.

Also Read: Is China going to ban 'Thor: Love and Thunder' over LGBTQ scenes?

The parents claimed they had brought the property worth $591,000 but the man's girlfriend asserted that the man had left the property to her in his will.

After several rounds of negotiations as both sides failed to reach an agreement, a court in Wuhan ruled that the parents should keep the property and the woman should receive the car and the man's personal savings worth $148,000 including compensation payment from the parents for keeping the property.

Watch: WeChat becomes a powerful surveillance tool in China

The court ruled that the man had met all criteria laid down under China's civil code for a legitimate will while delivering the verdict.

According to China's inheritance law, a person can specify in their will who will inherit their property and assets and if there is no will the person's children, spouse, parents or grandparents can inherit the property with strict guidelines on disinheritance if the person commits a crime including murder, forgery and tampering.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.