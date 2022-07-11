Is China going to ban 'Thor: Love and Thunder' over LGBTQ scenes?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder' has been released worldwide in theatres and fans are giving marvellous responses to the Chris Hemsworth movie, but amid all the MCU film hasn't got the release date in China yet. For the unversed, the country is one of the biggest box office for Marvel films, so missing the major market will surely affect the film's worldwide collection.



But now, many sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie may face censorship as Pixar’s 'Lightyear' over the LGBTQ scene. Talking about the Pixar movie, authorities in China asked Disney to cut the same-sex kiss scenes from the film, which apparently the studio denied. The LGBTQ scenes in the film prompted many Middle Eastern and Asian countries to ban the film.

Christian Bale got anxious looking at Gorr comic book look, ‘Nobody wants to see me in a G-String’

As per THR, Taika Waititi's film has believed to be stuck in China’s censorship process as well because of the LGBTQ scenes shown in the film and due to some ''moments, including suggestions that the character Valkyrie is bisexual and Korg is gay.''

Their is no official comment on this.



Before this, in the year 2017, 'Thor: Ragnarok' earned $112 million at the China box office.

After 'Thor Love and Thunder', has the 'Avengers fatigue' finally set in?

Apart from Thor, 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' was the most recent film that got banned in the country, and for those, who haven't noticed, the last Marvel film which was played at the Chinese theatres was 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in 2019.

From 'Black Widow', the first major release in the pandemic to the 'Eternals', then 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' are the few recent MCU films that were not given the release date due to multiple reasons.

(With inputs from the agency)