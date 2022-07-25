Watch: Man catches toddler after she falls from fifth floor building as video goes viral

A man in China's Zhejiang province saved a toddler who tumbled out of a fifth-floor flat as the video of the incident went viral on the net.

In the video, the man was seen talking on the phone and was looking at the sky with a woman alongside him. Just a few moments later, he ran, slipped slightly and caught the infant. The toddler was seen falling off the building in the video.

The man's heroic deed was applauded on China's social networking site Weibo. The footage was also shared by China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian haling it as "heroes among us".

Reports claimed the man heard a bang on top of the building and saw the two-year-old girl had slipped from the balcony as he ran to catch the baby. The man identified as Shen Dong said that he caught the baby by sheer instinct and considered himself lucky to rescue the baby on time.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.