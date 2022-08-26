UK: New arrangements for the Queen break with tradition as she is instructed not to travel

In a significant departure from convention, officials are creating fresh preparations for the Queen as she continues to experience mobility problems.

In an unexpected change of events, the Queen might choose to name the new Prime Minister at Balmoral as opposed to Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old monarch is on vacation at Balmoral, therefore the best course of action could be to announce Boris Johnson's replacement there on September 6.

It had been anticipated that the Queen would have to take a 1,000-mile round trip to choose between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the new head of the Conservative Party.

The monarch typically departs for Balmoral Castle in July of each year and stays there until October before coming back to Buckingham Palace.

However, due to her mobility issues, a covert plan has apparently been developed in which the future PM will visit her in Scotland as reported by the Mirror.

If Boris Johnson transfers power to his successor during the designated kissing of the hands ritual outside of London, it would mark a dramatic departure from custom and a historical first.

The Queen should not travel, according to medical advice, even if it would delay the announcement of a new government if the new Prime Minister travelled up to Scotland.

Prince Charles has steadily assumed additional responsibilities as a result of the Queen's advanced age; most recently, he participated in the Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony in Birmingham.

