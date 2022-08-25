WATCH: 50 young adults ransack a McDonald's outlet in UK

In a strange incident reported by BBC, a group of youths stormed a McDonald's outlet in Nottingham city centre, UK and jumped over the counter to steal food and drinks on Sunday. Nottinghamshire Police has said that around 50 people aged between 14 and 16 were involved in the Clumber Street incident that happened at 9 pm BST. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

🇬🇧#UK



McDonald's food stolen as gang of 50 ‘youths' pile into Nottingham city center restaurant.



The same behavior in every country but no one is allowed to notice or talk about it. pic.twitter.com/0xnKwCUuQw — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) August 22, 2022 ×

Around seven of them went behind the counter to steal the food, while others filmed the ransacking on their phones. Police said that many of them even threatened and abused the staff as they watched in shock.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was averted at the Milton Street outlet where a gang gathered about an hour later, but left the place before the police reached.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement, "We are treating this incident very seriously. This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks. It is completely unacceptable."

Police will go through CCTV footage to find the perpetrators of the horrific incident at the McDonald's outlet.

(With inputs from agencies)