'Ground staff were rude'- Irfan Pathan nukes popular airline following an extremely poor travelling experience

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan recently took to social media to offer a scathing review of one of the most popular airlines in the world, Vistara. In the statement that he released on Twitter, Pathan alleged that his ticket class was downgraded involuntarily.

The Indian cricketer turned pundit offered fans some insight into his experience with the airlines, detailing how he was treated extremely poorly by the ground staff while travelling to Dubai from Mumbai.

"Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking.

"I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old in fact and 5 years old child also had to go through this.

He subsequently revealed that he was not the only passenger who was treated this way by the airline, revealing how a myriad of fellow travellers stood alongside him trying to solve their predicament.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?

"I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did," read the cricketer's tweet.

Pathan is presumably charting a course to the United Arab Emirates to watch India perform on the international stage against some of the strongest teams in the world in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.