Why has injured Shaheen Afridi travelled to UAE with Pakistan for Asia Cup? PCB spokesperson reveals

Pakistan dealt with a huge blow when Shaheen Afridi injured himself during the first Test versus Sri Lanka last month. The left-arm pacer suffered a knee injury and, hence, has been ruled out of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, set to get underway on August 27 in the UAE.

However, an injured Shaheen has travelled to the UAE for the Asian championship with the Babar Azam-led Men in Green squad. Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson opened up in this regard and revealed the reason behind the 22-year-old's presence in the Pakistan squad.

"Babar wanted him to stay with the team. Management wants to closely monitor his injury rehab. He will be staying in Dubai itself with the team." PCB spokesperson confirmed to the local media in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 'It's just another opposition' - Rohit Sharma downplays hype around India-Pakistan face-off in Asia Cup

Shaheen won't be taking part in the Asia Cup as he has been ruled out, however, his presence will be handy for Team Pakistan as the two-time winners will hope to win the mega title ahead of the T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia.

Pakistan will open their campaign versus arch-rivals India, on August 28 in Dubai. This will be the first-ever face-off between the two sides following their clash in the 2021 T20 WC, where Shaheen's 3/31 starred in the Men in Green's maiden World Cup win over India. Back then, Babar & Co. defeated India by ten wickets.