'It's just another opposition' - Rohit Sharma downplays hype around India-Pakistan face-off in Asia Cup

There are just a few days left for the India-Pakistan clash in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition. The tournament will kick off on August 27, in the UAE, with Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka but the most-awaited clash is when the two Asian giants India and Pakistan lock horns a day after at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan face-off, which will be the first-ever post the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Indian captain Rohit Sharma played down the hype on the contest. Speaking to the tournament's broadcaster Star Sports, Hitman said, "Everyone watches the game and it's a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," he told Star Sports. "We don't want to hype this game too much. It's important to tell the players who haven't played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it's just another opposition."

India will be eager to settle scores versus the Babar Azam-led Men in Green post their shambolic performance in last year's clash during the 2021 T20 WC. Back then, Shaheen Afridi's 3/31 had rocked India's top-order as they only managed 151/7, riding on then skipper Virat Kohli's 57, before openers Babar-Md Rizwan's unbeaten half-centuries propelled Pakistan to their maiden World Cup win over their neighbouring country.

Will the script remain the same for India, under Rohit? Or, will Men in Blue return to winning ways versus Pakistan? Only time will tell...