Nevada primary: Joe Biden wins Democratic race with 88% support

US President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Nevada on Tuesday (Feb 6), a swing state where he narrowly beat former President Donald Trump in 2020. Nevada is home to a substantial number of Black and Latino voters, who have traditionally thrown their weight behind the Democratic Party.

According to the Associated Press, the US president won 88 per cent of votes. Along with Biden, Author Marianne Williamson and 9 other candidates appeared on the Democratic ballot.

This is Biden’s second victory in the primary contest, following his win in South Carolina on Saturday with an overwhelming 96 per cent votes. Biden won all 55 delegates at stake in South Carolina, whereas 36 are up for grabs in Nevada.