/Nepal social media ban lifted amid deadly protests that killed at least 19

A ban on social media in Nepal was lifted on late Monday (Sep 8) after violent protests led by GenZ erupted in the country. At least 19 people were killed and more than 250 others were injured after the police opened fire on demonstrators, who were demanding that the government restore social media and tackle the corruption in the nation.
The information and communication minister confirmed to local media that social media was being restored in the country.
