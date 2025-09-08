/Nepal social media ban lifted amid deadly protests that killed at least 19

Google Preferred
Nepal social media restored amid deadly protests that killed at least 19

Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 23:42 IST
Riot police personnel fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Social media in Nepal was restored after the violent protests led by GenZ killed at least 19 and injured over 250 people.

A ban on social media in Nepal was lifted on late Monday (Sep 8) after violent protests led by GenZ erupted in the country. At least 19 people were killed and more than 250 others were injured after the police opened fire on demonstrators, who were demanding that the government restore social media and tackle the corruption in the nation.

The information and communication minister confirmed to local media that social media was being restored in the country.

(more details to follow)

