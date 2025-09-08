Google Preferred

Nepal social media ban: Full list of apps that were banned and now restored

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 23:29 IST
Nepal protest Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nepal is witnessing a massive protest led by Gen Z over the social media ban by the government. As per the Kathmandu Post, there was a total of 26 social media apps that were banned by the government

Nepal is witnessing a massive protest led by Gen Z over the social media ban by the government. So far, at least 19 people have been killed, and dozens have been reported injured.

Here's a list of all the social media platforms that were banned by the Nepal government. As per the Kathmandu Post, there was a total of 26 social media apps that were banned by the government:

  1. Facebook
  2. Messenger
  3. Instagram
  4. YouTube
  5. WhatsApp
  6. X (formerly Twitter)
  7. LinkedIn
  8. Snapchat
  9. Reddit
  10. Discord
  11. Pinterest
  12. Signal
  13. Threads
  14. WeChat
  15. Quora
  16. Tumblr
  17. Clubhouse
  18. Mastodon
  19. Rumble
  20. VK
  21. Line
  22. IMO
  23. Zalo
  24. Soul
  25. Hamro Patro
  26. BeReal (as per updated reports, some lists mention this app too, though local sources vary).
Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak sends resignation

Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation following deadly protests that have rocked the country. In his resignation, he has cited moral responsibility for the loss of lives during demonstrations.

What is happening?

Gen Z in Nepal on Monday (September 8) is leading a large protest against the

corruption in the government of KP Sharma Oli and a recent decision to restrict social media. The issue started as an online movement but later escalated and turned into street protests. The protest has been termed as “Gen Z Revolution” due to the involvement of thousands of young people and students. The Nepalese government issued shoot-to-kill orders as the protesters set the Parliament building gate ablaze.

So far, at least 18 people have died and over 250 have been injured in the protest.

Human rights activists have condemned the use of lethal force during the protest in Nepal, describing it as “reprehensible.”

PM KP Sharma Oli defends govt’s decision

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the government’s decision, saying that any attempt to weaken the nation would not be tolerated. Speaking at a Communist Party convention, Oli emphasised that the government would always oppose actions that harm the country’s sovereignty. He also argued that national security is more important than the loss of jobs for individuals.

About the Author

