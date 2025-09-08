/Nepal social media ban: Full list of apps that were banned and now restored

Nepal is witnessing a massive protest led by Gen Z over the social media ban by the government. As per the Kathmandu Post, there was a total of 26 social media apps that were banned by the government
Nepal is witnessing a massive protest led by Gen Z over the social media ban by the government. So far, at least 19 people have been killed, and dozens have been reported injured.
As per the Kathmandu Post, there was a total of 26 social media apps that were banned by the government:
Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak sends resignation
Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation following deadly protests that have rocked the country. In his resignation, he has cited moral responsibility for the loss of lives during demonstrations.
What is happening?
Gen Z in Nepal on Monday (September 8) is leading a large protest against the
corruption in the government of KP Sharma Oli and a recent decision to restrict social media. The issue started as an online movement but later escalated and turned into street protests. The protest has been termed as “Gen Z Revolution” due to the involvement of thousands of young people and students. The Nepalese government issued shoot-to-kill orders as the protesters set the Parliament building gate ablaze.
So far, at least 18 people have died and over 250 have been injured in the protest.
Human rights activists have condemned the use of lethal force during the protest in Nepal, describing it as “reprehensible.”
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the government’s decision, saying that any attempt to weaken the nation would not be tolerated. Speaking at a Communist Party convention, Oli emphasised that the government would always oppose actions that harm the country’s sovereignty. He also argued that national security is more important than the loss of jobs for individuals.