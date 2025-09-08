/Nepal social media ban: Full list of apps that were banned and now restored

Nepal is witnessing a massive protest led by Gen Z over the social media ban by the government. So far, at least 19 people have been killed, and dozens have been reported injured.

Here's a list of all the social media platforms that were banned by the Nepal government. As per the Kathmandu Post, there was a total of 26 social media apps that were banned by the government:

Facebook Messenger Instagram YouTube WhatsApp X (formerly Twitter) LinkedIn Snapchat Reddit Discord Pinterest Signal Threads WeChat Quora Tumblr Clubhouse Mastodon Rumble VK Line IMO Zalo Soul Hamro Patro BeReal (as per updated reports, some lists mention this app too, though local sources vary).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak sends resignation

Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation following deadly protests that have rocked the country. In his resignation, he has cited moral responsibility for the loss of lives during demonstrations.

What is happening?

Gen Z in Nepal on Monday (September 8) is leading a large protest against the

corruption in the government of KP Sharma Oli and a recent decision to restrict social media. The issue started as an online movement but later escalated and turned into street protests. The protest has been termed as “Gen Z Revolution” due to the involvement of thousands of young people and students. The Nepalese government issued shoot-to-kill orders as the protesters set the Parliament building gate ablaze.

So far, at least 18 people have died and over 250 have been injured in the protest.

Human rights activists have condemned the use of lethal force during the protest in Nepal, describing it as “reprehensible.”

PM KP Sharma Oli defends govt’s decision