/Nepal’s former chief justice Sushila Karki likely to take oath as PM, lead interim govt: Sources

Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki, is likely to take oath as interim prime minister, said several sources on Friday after intense protests led to the resignation of PM K.P. Sharma Oli. Nepal’s first and only female chief justice, Karki, 73, is known for her honesty, integrity, and stand against corruption. She was the preferred choice of the Gen Z protesters in Nepal and will create history by becoming the first woman prime minister of the Himalayan nation. The decision to appoint Sushila Karki as head of the interim government was taken after protesters held marathon talks with the Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ram Chandra Poudel, following which the protesters’ demands of dissolving the Parliament and appointing Karki as the interim PM were accepted.

“Sushila Karki will be appointed interim prime minister,” said a constitutional expert consulted by President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, who sought anonymity as the negotiations are sensitive.

Preparations on for oath-taking at Sheetal Niwas

A Kathmandu Post report said that President Ramchandra Paudel is preparing to appoint former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the prime minister after various stakeholders holding negotiations on forming the interim government reached an agreement on her name.

It added that preparations are underway at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, to administer the oath of office to Karki as Prime Minister at 9 pm on Friday. According to the President’s Office, a small Cabinet will be announced after the oath-taking. As soon as Karki takes the oath, the first Cabinet meeting will recommend House dissolution as demanded by the agitating groups.

As per the recommendations of the new government, the President will carry forward other decisions, Kiran Pokhrel, press advisor to the President, told the Post.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had resigned from the post on Tuesday after the government was widely criticised for killing several youths during the protest. As many as 51 people were killed and over 1,300 were injured as police tried to control crowds as protests were sparked by a social media ban.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Karki started her legal career in 1979 as an advocate in Biratnagar and rose through the ranks to become a Supreme Court justice in 2009. She earned recognition for her uncompromising stand against corruption and for ordering the conviction and imprisonment of sitting minister Jaya Prakash Gupta on corruption charges. She holds a master’s degree in political science from the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, completed in 1975, and a bachelor’s degree in law from Tribhuvan University, Nepal, later in 1978.

