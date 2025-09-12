/Jerusalem stabbing: Two injured as man stabs guests at hotel; attacker arrested, say police

A Palestinian man from East Jerusalem, employed at a hotel near the city, stabbed several guests on Friday (September 12) in what Israeli authorities are treating as a suspected militant attack — the second such incident in the area this week. Two male victims, approximately 50 and 25 years old, were rushed to a hospital with stab wounds to the torso. The older man is reported to be in critical condition, according to emergency medical teams.

The attacker, a hotel staff member, was apprehended after an off-duty police officer vacationing at the hotel tackled him to the ground. Other guests assisted in restraining the suspect until law enforcement arrived. In addition to the main suspect, police detained three more individuals believed to be connected to the incident. Their identities have not been released. This stabbing follows a deadly shooting earlier in the week, where two Palestinian gunmen from the occupied West Bank killed six people in Jerusalem. The militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, claimed responsibility for that attack.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and escalated violence throughout Israel and the West Bank.