/Nepal renews territorial claim, objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass; MEA replies

Nepal on Sunday objected to India and China planning to conduct the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass and claimed that the route passes through its territory. Nepal’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it was not consulted and reiterated its long-standing position on the region. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken note of questions and concerns raised by various media outlets regarding the proposed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to be operated between India and China via Nepalese territory in Lipulekh,” it said.

“The Government of Nepal is fully clear and firmly stands by the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal, based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli,” it added.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Lipulekh belongs to it.

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Nepal’s objection came after India announced on April 30 that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place from June to August this year via two routes— Nathu La in Sikkim and Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the Nepalese government had requested the government of India not to conduct activities like road construction, expansion, border trade, and pilgrimage in the area, it said.

‘Nepal govt always committed to resolving border issue’

“The Nepal government is always committed to resolving the border issue through diplomatic channels based on historical agreement, understanding, facts, maps, and proofs in view of close and friendly relations existing between Nepal and India,” it said.

In May 2020, the KP Oli government in Nepal included the territories, including Kalapani and Lipulekh, in its official map after India inaugurated an 80-km road linking Dharchula to the Lipulekh Pass-a route to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage site in Tibet.

The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region holds a lot of religious significance to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. The yatra had resumed last year after a gap of nearly five years.

India rejects Nepal’s territorial claim

Responding to Nepal’s objection, external affairs ministry said that India’s position on the matter remains “consistent and clear” and asserted that the route has been in use for decades.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India’s position in this regard had been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.”

He further added, “As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”

Jaiswal also said that India remains open to dialogue with Nepal on outstanding boundary issues.

“India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.