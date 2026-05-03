/Two US service members go missing during military exercise in Morocco

Two US service members participating in a joint military exercise in Morocco have gone missing, authorities from both countries confirmed on Sunday (May 03), adding that search operations are currently underway.

The personnel were part of the ongoing African Lion 2026 exercise, which began last month in Agadir and involves nearly 5,000 troops from over 40 nations, with activities scheduled to continue until May 8.

According to Morocco’s armed forces, the two service members went missing on Saturday evening near a cliff in the Cap Draa area of Tan Tan. Soon after the incident, joint search and rescue efforts were launched involving Moroccan, American and other participating forces.

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The operation is being carried out using ground teams, aircraft and maritime units to locate the missing personnel.

United States Africa Command also confirmed the development, stating that the incident is under investigation and that efforts to trace the missing service members are ongoing.

Officials have not yet provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.