Negotiations underway on exchange of prisoners with US, confirms Iran

The Iranian government on Tuesday confirmed it has been holding talks with the United States on a prisoner swap deal.

"Negotiations are underway on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

Rabiei added that the government was ready to exchange all American political prisoners in exchange for all Iranian prisoners held in US jails.

The development comes as Iran engages with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

The US envoy to Iran, Robert Malley had said earlier that the Biden administration is not ready to accept a "partial deal" on the release of prisoners.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said foreign minister Zarif had put forward a plan on prisoner swap with the US government.

In June last year under the Trump administration, Iran had freed US Navy veteran Michael White as the US government had set free an Iranian scientist Majid Teheri.

In 2016, Iran had freed four Americans as the US government freed seven Iranians after the nuclear deal was clinched under the Obama administration.

In May, Iran had denied media reports suggesting a prisoner swap deal with the United States, however, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh had said: "there are always plans and ideas to be pursued".

Iran and the US do not have official diplomatic relations since 1980.

