Indians stranded in Iran's Chabahar seek govt help for repatriation

Five Indian nationals who are stranded in Iran have sought the help of the Indian government for repatriation. The Indians are seafarers and have been stranded in Iran's Chabahar port for two years now.

The Indian citizens — Aniket Sham Yenpure, Mandar Milind Worlikar from Mumbai, Naveen Singh from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar from Bihar, and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy from Tamil Nadu — were arrested in connection with a narcotics case, only to be released after a local court in Chabahar found them innocent.

They spent 403 days in Chabahar Central Jail and were released from prison on March 09 but have not been handed back their passports.

Indian world forum President Puneet Singh has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their behalf seeking help. He also highlighted that they were duped by recruiters. Highlighting that "these seafarers belonging to lower middle class families have not only been duped by their respective recruitment and placement services agents in India" who in "collusion with their international partners promised them hefty pay jobs in Gulf", Puneet explained that "each of them has been extorted to the tune of Rs 500,000 as charges towards arranging overseas employment."

The agent had assured them of employment with shipping companies in UAE but was diverted mid-way to Iran without being given any remunerations. The five Indians are between the age group of 30 to 22. It is understood that after the letter, Prime Minister's office has taken cognizance of the development.