'Need more time': Canada to continue to exclude mental health patients from assisted death law

Canada has opted to continue to exclude those suffering from mental health problems from voluntarily opting for death.

On Monday (Jan 29), the Canadian government announced that individuals suffering solely from mental illness will continue to be excluded from pursuing assisted death.

This decision, as per Reuters, comes after a parliamentary committee determined that the country's healthcare system is not yet prepared for such an inclusion.

More time needed

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Mark Holland stated that the government will soon introduce legislation outlining details such as the duration of this exclusion.

"We agree with the joint committee's conclusion that more time is required, and we'll be in a position in the coming days to talk about how much time we believe is required," he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada and assisted death

Canada legalised assisted death in 2016 for individuals with a terminal illness. In 2021, it expanded the eligibility to include people with incurable but not necessarily terminal conditions.

However, legislation to temporarily exclude those whose only underlying condition is a mental illness was passed. This exclusion, which has already been extended by one year, is set to expire on March 17.

"We need more time," said Health Minister Mark Holland, adding that the March timeline was not a barrier, but that the government needs to move fast to extend the exclusion once more.

Holland explained that more time is needed for training individuals on the established guidelines, as provinces and territories have indicated that their systems are not yet ready.

"Although the curriculum is present, although the guidelines are set, there has not been enough time for people to be trained on them, and provinces and territories are saying their systems are not ready and need more time," he said.

Proponents of assisted death argue that it is a matter of personal autonomy, while some psychiatrists express concerns about determining whether a mental illness is truly "irremediable".

Opposition parties in Canada have advocated for an indefinite pause on including mental illness cases under Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) law, asserting that the healthcare system was unprepared for such an expansion.

If the exclusion were lifted, Canada would become one of only six countries where a person suffering solely from mental illness, and not near natural death, could seek assistance in dying from a doctor.