Scathing report accuses Trump administration of controlled substance violations in White House

In a scathing report by the Department of Defense inspector general, a myriad of issues within the White House Medical Unit during the Trump administration were unveiled. The report outlined shocking violations, including the alleged provision of controlled substances to ineligible White House staff in direct contravention of federal law and policy.

As per the report, controlled substances, ranging from opioids to sleeping medications, were inadequately managed, with handwritten notes being used for inventory tracking, resulting in frequent errors.

The allegations against the Trump administration

A new report by the Department of Defense Inspector General found that the White House Medical Unit's practices extended to dispensing medications such as Ambien without proper verification. It also alleges that expensive brand-name medications such as Ambien and Provigil, which it says are 174 and 55 times "more expensive than the generic equivalent" were purchased. This reflects a significant lack of fiscal responsibility.

The improper disposal of both controlled and non-controlled substances further highlighted a systemic failure in pharmaceutical management.

The report's critique emphasised that the "White House medical officials did not consider their operations to be a pharmacy," showcasing a stark deficiency in perception and professional responsibility.

Without oversight from qualified pharmacy staff, the report warned of potential prescribing errors and raised concerns about the health and safety of patients treated within the unit.

"Additionally, the White House medical unit's practices demonstrated inadequate medication management and increased risk to the health and safety of patients treated within the unit."

What prompted the investigation?

As per CBS News, the investigation was prompted by complaints from 2018.

"In 2018, the DoD Office of Inspector General (DoD OIG) Hotline received complaints alleging that a senior military medical officer assigned to the White House Medical Unit engaged in improper medical practices," says the report. However, the report did not explicitly name individuals.

US Representative Ronny Jackson, who led the White House Medical Unit during the period under scrutiny, previously faced controversies related to medication dispensing and inappropriate conduct.