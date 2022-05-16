'Necessity to act': UK PM Johnson urges end to Northern Ireland deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged an end to the North Ireland deadlock with the European Union.

Johnson, who is heading to Northern Ireland on Monday, said he wants to resolve the standoff about its post-Brexit trade rules.

The Belfast Telegraph newspaper quoted Johnson as saying "There is without question a sensible landing spot in which everyone's interests are protected."

"Our shared objective must be to create the broadest possible cross-community support for a reformed Protocol in 2024," he added.

If the bloc does not agree to overhaul post-Brexit trade rules, Johnson said there would be “a necessity to act”.

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, which seeks union with the Republic of Ireland, won most of the seats in the election this month.

Pro-British unionists have said they will only form a government when Johnson’s government scraps post-Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

For the formation of the government in Northern Ireland, the cooperation of both nationalist and unionist parties is needed.

According to Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney, "There's no way the EU can compromise if the UK is threatening unilateral action to pass domestic legislation to set aside international obligations under an international treaty."

He told Sky News television that Ireland and the EU can find solutions "but sabre-rattling and grand-standing in Westminster, ratcheting up the tension, is not the way to do it."

