What does Brexit have to do with it?

Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the European Union and its borderless free-trade zone has complicated Northern Ireland's position.

It is the only part of the UK That has a border with an EU nation. Keeping that border open to the free flow of people and goods is a key pillar of the peace process.

So instead, the post-Brexit rules have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. a border in the Irish Sea, rather than on the island of Ireland.

Unionists say the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. That undermines their British identity.

The largest unionist party, the DUP, is demanding the arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, are scrapped.

Britain's Conservative government says the arrangements cannot work without unionist support, and is pressing the EU to agree to major changes. British

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to unilaterally suspend the rules if the bloc refuses.

But the UK-EU negotiations have reached an impasse, with the bloc accusing Johnson of refusing to implement rules he agreed to in a legally binding treaty.



