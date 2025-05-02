San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is stepping down after 29 seasons, six months after being sidelined by a stroke, the NBA team announced on Friday.

San Antonio said in a statement that Popovich, 76, would transition to a new role as president of basketball operations.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement released by San Antonio.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich, who amassed a record 1,422 regular season wins during his coaching career and led San Antonio to five NBA championships, is one of the most beloved figures in basketball.

He joined San Antonio as an assistant coach in 1988 and has spent 37 years in the league as a coach and executive. Apart from two seasons as an assistant coach at the Golden State Warriors, the entirety of Popovich's career has been spent in San Antonio.

Popovich also led the United States to a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said in a statement. "His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people.

"He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs."

Speculation about Popovich's ability to continue in his role as Spurs head coach has swirled since he suffered a mild stroke in November which left him unable to coach the team for the rest of the recently concluded regular season.

That sense of uncertainty was heightened last month after he was reportedly hospitalised following a "medical incident" at a restaurant with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury or illness.

Popovich had already announced in February that he would play no part in the remainder of the Spurs' season, saying he planned to concentrate on his health "with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

