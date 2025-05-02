We have entered the business end of IPL 2025, with almost three weeks of action remaining; considering what follows next (the away England tour) holds significant value regarding India’s Test history and quest for their maiden World Test Championship title, all eyes will be on the squad for the five-match Test series starting June 20. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has listed his preferred players, all uncapped in Tests, including the IPL boomer and Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan.

Team India’s batting failure was the highlight of their last away tour (Down Under), which they lost (1-3), with the selectors and the coaches trying to pick the right players for the right conditions and delivering with them this time. Although India’s batting order is stacked with top-class batters, including the veteran duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the selectors would be keen on having some young legs as backups.

Several players have stood up in the meantime, pressing their case for a spot in the Indian Test Team for the tour of England, including GT opener Sudharsan. The left-handed batter is no new to the fame game, thanks to his impressive run of form across the past two seasons.

Having made his IPL debut in 2022, Sai has scored around 1500 runs across four seasons, including 527 runs in 12 matches last year, his best thus far; he, however, is inching closer to crossing this tally this season, having already amassed 456 runs from nine matches. Alongside Shubman Gill, Sai has formed a formidable partnership at the top, hitting five fifties and helping them stay afloat in the playoff race.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game,” Shastri said while speaking on The ICC Review. “He seems like a class player, and my eyes would be on him certainly.”

Although Sai’s First-Class average reads just above 39 in 29 matches, Shastri feels his stint with English County Surrey, where he scored 281 runs from five games, including a hundred and a fifty, would benefit him in those conditions.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he’ll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side,” Shastri added.

‘India need left-arm quicks’

Shastri feels that for India to end their 18-year winless series drought on English soil, they need a left-arm quick, suggesting two options.

“It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don’t like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a ‘white-ball specialist’.

“You need a left-armer, go and find him, whoever it is and whoever is the best of the lot – pick them. There’s Khaleel Ahmed, who, again, his rhythm is good; he’s bowling well. So it’s important to get that mix,” Shastri continued.

Meanwhile, Khaleel and Arshdeep are among the wickets in IPL 2025, having picked 14 and 13 wickets each thus far, respectively.