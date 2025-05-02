Everyone fears facing Jasprit Bumrah, even the mighty Aussies. The ace Indian quick is perhaps the greatest pacer produced in India, and if former Australia gloveman Adam Gilchrist’s words are to be believed, he is the greatest ever to grace the game. Though it could sound too big a remark for this generational talent, if a three-time World Cup winner suggests, so be it.

Bumrah has returned from the back injury he sustained during the fifth Test Down Under (against Australia at the SCG) and continues to make merry for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. His comeback triggered MI’s winning run following a shallow start to the season, as they sit in the top position with 14 points from 11 contested matches thus far, including winning their past six games.

Although he’s been making headlines since his return to the cash-rich league this time, having picked 11 wickets in seven innings, and including becoming MI’s highest wicket-taker, the Indian seamer was all over the news before pulling out due to a back spasm on the Australian tour.

Bumrah bossed Oz

Against Australia during BGT 2024/25, Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker, picking 32 wickets in five Tests, seven more than the second-best in Australia captain Pat Cummins (25) while playing an inning less.

His tally was record-breaking on several counts, as he became the first Indian seamer to pick beyond 30 wickets on a tour Down Under; he also had the record for the most wickets picked up by an Indian bowler on Australian soil.

Bumrah returned with a six-wicket haul, two five-fors and a four-wicket haul this time, creating terror in the minds of the Aussie batters.

Speaking on the same lines, Gilchrist believes that never before has an Indian quick traumatised the Aussies the way Bumrah does.

"A seamer from India, consistently throughout, particularly the series that we just saw in the summer, back home in the Australian summer, no, I don't think so," Gilchrist replies when asked whether Australians were intimidated and afraid of a bowler from India like they were against Jasprit Bumrah before.

Cannot stop praising Bumrah, Gilchrist continued, "We just sat and watched in awe at close range, commentating on that series and again, I know it's a different format, but he is the best all-format bowler; that's nothing to argue there," the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

Meanwhile, Bumrah would be crucial to India’s chances on their next away tour of England later this year, including five Tests, starting June 20.