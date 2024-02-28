Navalny's wife again says 'mobster' and 'criminal gang leader' Putin killed her husband

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, said on Wednesday (Feb 28) that she feared disruption and arrests at her husband's funeral, which is scheduled to take place on Friday in Moscow.

She again alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin killed her husband, claiming Navalny was "tortured, cut off from the outside world and denied visit and phone calls and then even letter" on Putin's order.

Yulia called the Russian leader a "leader of an organised criminal gang", which also includes poisoners and assassins. She said you are not dealing with a politician but with a "bloody mobster".

"Then they killed him, and even after that they abused his body and his mother," Navalnaya told the European Parliament. Russia has previously denied the allegations, stating that a probe into the circumstances around the Russian opposition leader's death is underway.

While speaking about the funeral, she said "I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband."